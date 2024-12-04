Psyence Biomedical Boosts Equity to Meet Nasdaq Rules

Psyence Biomedical (PBM) has released an update.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. has undertaken several strategic financial moves to meet Nasdaq’s equity compliance, including a $25 million stock purchase agreement and the conversion of debt into equity, resulting in net proceeds of $3.5 million. Additionally, the acquisition of Psyence Labs Ltd. contributes to their equity position and aligns with their focus on the psychedelic therapeutic market. These actions aim to maintain the company’s stockholders’ equity above the $2.5 million threshold required by Nasdaq.

