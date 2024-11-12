News & Insights

Psyence Biomedical Announces Share Consolidation Strategy

November 12, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Psyence Biomedical (PBM) has released an update.

Psyence Biomedical announced key outcomes from its annual meeting, including the approval of a 75-to-1 share consolidation aimed at boosting its stock price to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements. This strategic move comes as the company faces challenges related to its stock’s low trading price, which has prompted a delisting notice from Nasdaq. The consolidation is expected to affect all shareholders uniformly and is part of Psyence’s broader strategy to maintain its market presence.

