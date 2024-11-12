Psyence Biomedical Announces Share Consolidation Strategy

Psyence Biomedical (PBM) has released an update.

Psyence Biomedical announced key outcomes from its annual meeting, including the approval of a 75-to-1 share consolidation aimed at boosting its stock price to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements. This strategic move comes as the company faces challenges related to its stock’s low trading price, which has prompted a delisting notice from Nasdaq. The consolidation is expected to affect all shareholders uniformly and is part of Psyence’s broader strategy to maintain its market presence.

For further insights into PBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.