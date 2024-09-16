The Psychology of Succession Planning

Many financial advisors struggle with the idea of their own retirement due to a fear of losing identity and purpose, leading to delayed succession planning. Casey Jorgensen, head of the Dynasty Institute for Adaptive Leadership, emphasizes the psychological barriers that keep advisors working past their prime.

Advisors often fear losing their sense of self and purpose, contributing to delayed transitions and frustrated potential successors. Dynasty Financial Partners focuses on the emotional aspects of retirement in its advisor succession planning efforts, encouraging advisors to plan not just for what they’re leaving behind, but for what lies ahead.

Failure to prepare adequately for retirement can negatively impact a firm’s growth and valuation as aging clients distribute assets. Jorgensen encourages advisors to develop a post-career plan to maintain a sense of purpose after stepping down from their careers.

Finsum: A successful succession plan is not only fruitful for the company but for advisors as well and can give other clients confidence.

advisors

client anxiety

retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.