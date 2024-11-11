PSI Software SE Strengthens Leadership with New Appointment

PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie (DE:PSAN) has released an update.

PSI Software SE has appointed Dr. Georg Tacke to its Supervisory Board, following the departure of the previous Chairman, Karsten Trippel. Dr. Tacke, a renowned pricing expert with over 30 years of experience in consulting, brings valuable expertise in growth strategy and sales to the role. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen PSI’s leadership and enhance its market position.

For further insights into DE:PSAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.