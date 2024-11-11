News & Insights

PSI Software SE Strengthens Leadership with New Appointment

November 11, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie (DE:PSAN) has released an update.

PSI Software SE has appointed Dr. Georg Tacke to its Supervisory Board, following the departure of the previous Chairman, Karsten Trippel. Dr. Tacke, a renowned pricing expert with over 30 years of experience in consulting, brings valuable expertise in growth strategy and sales to the role. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen PSI’s leadership and enhance its market position.

