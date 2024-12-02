PSI Software SE Advances with New Integrated Structure

PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie (DE:PSAN) has released an update.
PSI Software SE has launched a new organizational structure labeled “PSI Reloaded” to streamline operations and enhance its role as an integrated software company. This transformation includes the creation of the “Grid & Energy Management” business unit, consolidating services across electricity, gas, and heat sectors, and aims to improve project efficiency and flexibility. The company is also developing a new, scalable control system to meet evolving energy sector needs, promising quicker upgrades and better resource utilization.
