PSI Software SE Advances with New Integrated Structure

PSI Software SE has launched a new organizational structure labeled “PSI Reloaded” to streamline operations and enhance its role as an integrated software company. This transformation includes the creation of the “Grid & Energy Management” business unit, consolidating services across electricity, gas, and heat sectors, and aims to improve project efficiency and flexibility. The company is also developing a new, scalable control system to meet evolving energy sector needs, promising quicker upgrades and better resource utilization.

