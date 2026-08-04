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PEG

PSEG Again Maintains FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update

August 04, 2026 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) again maintains its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.

Further, the company also reaffirmed its long-term outlook for compound annual growth for operating earnings of 6 to 8 percent through 2030.

The company said it continues to pursue opportunities incremental to our long-term forecast, including the potential to contract our nuclear output under multi-year agreements.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PEG is trading on the NYSE at $76.80, up $0.18 or 0.24 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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