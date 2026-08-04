PSEG Again Maintains FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) again maintains its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.

Further, the company also reaffirmed its long-term outlook for compound annual growth for operating earnings of 6 to 8 percent through 2030.

The company said it continues to pursue opportunities incremental to our long-term forecast, including the potential to contract our nuclear output under multi-year agreements.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PEG is trading on the NYSE at $76.80, up $0.18 or 0.24 percent.

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