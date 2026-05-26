PSEC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.035, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of PSEC's recent stock price of $2.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Prospect Capital Corporation to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when PSEC shares open for trading on 5/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.11 per share, with $3.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PSEC makes up 2.24% of the GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (Symbol: HIPS) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PSEC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to PSEC, which trades under the symbol PSEC.PRA — more info ».

Prospect Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further PSEC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.