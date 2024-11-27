News & Insights

Prysmian S.p.A. Updates Share Capital Structure

November 27, 2024 — 10:23 am EST

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following a free capital increase to support its employee share allocation plan, issuing 80,064 new ordinary shares. The company, a global leader in cable systems for energy and telecommunications, remains focused on leveraging its robust market presence and innovative solutions to sustain its leadership in the sector.

