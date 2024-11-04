Pryme N.V. Appoints Experienced Interim CEO

Pryme B.V. (DE:8XG) has released an update.

Pryme N.V. appoints Marieke Bleyenbergh as interim CEO, leveraging her 25 years of experience in the petrochemicals and refining industries to enhance production at their Rotterdam plant. With a background in chemical engineering and key roles at Shell and AkzoNobel, Bleyenbergh is expected to lead Pryme towards its goal of scaling its innovative plastic waste conversion technology. The company aims to contribute to a low-carbon circular economy and expand its operations with strategic partners.

