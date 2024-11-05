Prudential PLC Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.
Prudential PLC has reported a strong performance in Q3 2024, with new business profits rising by 11% to $2,347 million, driven by robust APE sales growth across all segments. The company has seen significant progress in its multi-channel distribution, particularly in Greater China, ASEAN, and Africa, and has entered a long-term partnership with Bank Syariah Indonesia. This momentum is expected to continue, with new business profit growth projected to be between 9% to 13% for the year.
For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
- Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally
- Concerns Growing Over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Battlemage Line
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.