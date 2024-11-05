Prudential PLC Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential PLC has reported a strong performance in Q3 2024, with new business profits rising by 11% to $2,347 million, driven by robust APE sales growth across all segments. The company has seen significant progress in its multi-channel distribution, particularly in Greater China, ASEAN, and Africa, and has entered a long-term partnership with Bank Syariah Indonesia. This momentum is expected to continue, with new business profit growth projected to be between 9% to 13% for the year.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.