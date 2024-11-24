News & Insights

Prudential Launches Share Buyback to Enhance Value

November 24, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc is set to initiate a share repurchase program to counterbalance the dilution from its scrip dividend and employee share issuance in 2024. This strategic move, involving the buyback of approximately 2.8 million ordinary shares, aims to enhance earnings per share and is deemed beneficial for shareholders. The program will be executed through Merrill Lynch International, with a budget of GBP 18.3 million, and further repurchases are planned for the future.

