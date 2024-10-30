Prudential Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Turnaround

An announcement from Prudential Financial ( (PRU) ) is now available.

Prudential Financial, Inc. reported a notable turnaround in the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $448 million compared to a loss of $802 million in the same period last year. The company’s strong performance was driven by robust sales in U.S. and international insurance and retirement sectors, coupled with significant investment gains. Assets under management rose to $1.558 trillion, reflecting market appreciation and business growth. Despite a slight dip in adjusted operating income, Prudential remains committed to long-term growth and value delivery through strategic business shifts and diversified product offerings.

