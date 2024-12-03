Prudential Financial Announces Key Leadership Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prudential Financial has appointed Andrew Sullivan as CEO, effective March 31, 2025, succeeding Charles Lowrey, who will remain as Executive Chairman. Sullivan, previously head of International Businesses and Global Investment Management, aims to drive growth and innovation at Prudential. Caroline Feeney will become Global Head of Insurance and Retirement, while Robert Falzon will retire after 42 years with the company. These strategic leadership changes are part of a plan to strengthen Prudential’s market position in investing, insurance, and retirement security.

