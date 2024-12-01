Prudential Completes Share Buyback to Balance 2024 Issuance

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has successfully completed its share repurchase program, neutralizing the 2024 share issuance for its scrip dividend and employee share scheme. The company repurchased over 2.8 million ordinary shares at an average price of 648.2889 pence per share, totaling approximately £18.2 million. Prudential operates across 24 markets in Asia and Africa, with listings on major stock exchanges including Hong Kong, London, and New York.

