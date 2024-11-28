News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Announces Sharesave Plan Update

November 28, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prudential plc has announced its six-monthly update on the company’s Sharesave Plan, revealing that 94 ordinary shares were issued from May to October 2024. The plan now holds 1,130,794 unallotted ordinary shares, slightly reduced from the previous balance. This update provides insights into the company’s stock management and employee investment opportunities.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.