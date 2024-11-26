News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Announces Share Buyback on London Exchange

November 26, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prudential plc has repurchased 582,756 of its ordinary shares through Merrill Lynch International on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between GBP 6.4080 and GBP 6.5500 per share. This move is in line with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and Prudential intends to cancel these shares, affecting the total number of shares in issue. The transaction aligns with Prudential’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.