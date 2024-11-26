Prudential Announces Share Buyback on London Exchange

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 582,756 of its ordinary shares through Merrill Lynch International on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between GBP 6.4080 and GBP 6.5500 per share. This move is in line with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and Prudential intends to cancel these shares, affecting the total number of shares in issue. The transaction aligns with Prudential’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and market dynamics.

