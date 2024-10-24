Prudential Announces Share Buyback and New Issuance

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 594,269 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a strategic move authorized by shareholders. The company plans to cancel these shares while also issuing 40,000 new shares related to a scrip dividend alternative. This activity adjusts Prudential’s total number of shares, impacting shareholder voting rights.

