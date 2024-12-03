PRS REIT Announces Leadership Changes and AGM Results

PRS REIT Plc (GB:PRSR) has released an update.

PRS REIT plc has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent AGM, including changes in board and committee roles, with Geeta Nanda appointed as the non-executive Chair. Despite some opposition to the election of Christopher Mills, the company continues to strengthen its leadership structure while focusing on its investment in the private rented sector. The company remains a significant player in the UK’s build-to-rent market.

