Proxy advisory firms recommend Vista Outdoor stockholders vote for CSG deal

The company states: “Vista Outdoor (VSTO) announced that both leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co.have updated their reports to recommend Vista Outdoor stockholders vote “FOR” the transaction with Czechoslovak Group a.s. to acquire The Kinetic Group for $2.225 billion. The CSG Transaction will deliver to Vista Outdoor stockholders $25.75 in cash and one share of Revelyst common stock for each share of Vista Outdoor common stock they hold. Following the closing of the CSG Transaction, Revelyst will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “GEAR”. Subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC will subsequently acquire Revelyst in an all-cash transaction based on an enterprise value of $1.125 billion). The SVP Transaction is expected to close by January 2025. Together, the CSG Transaction and the SVP Transaction represent an enterprise value of $3.35 billion for Vista Outdoor and will deliver an estimated $45 per share in cash to Vista Outdoor stockholders.”

