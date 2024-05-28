Proximar Seafood Revamps Share Option Scheme

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.

Proximar Seafood AS has updated its share option scheme, issuing 4,870,000 new options with a three-year vesting period and an initial strike price set at NOK 3.59. The new scheme also results in the lapse of 976,254 unvested options from previous programs. Key company insiders, including the CEO and CFO, have been granted significant portions of the new options.

