ProWood partners with Dixieply to expand availability of FRT wood

ProWood announced a new partnership with Dixieply. Through this partnership, Dixieply will now offer ProWood FR Fire Retardant Treated wood across its network of locations in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, making ProWood’s trusted fire-retardant products more accessible to builders and contractors in key markets.

