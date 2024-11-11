News & Insights

Stocks

ProWood partners with Dixieply to expand availability of FRT wood

November 11, 2024 — 10:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ProWood announced a new partnership with Dixieply. Through this partnership, Dixieply will now offer ProWood FR Fire Retardant Treated wood across its network of locations in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, making ProWood’s trusted fire-retardant products more accessible to builders and contractors in key markets.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UFPI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UFPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.