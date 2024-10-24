Province Resources Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Province Resources Ltd (AU:PRL) has released an update.

Province Resources Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, which will be accessible both in-person and virtually. Shareholders will be able to participate fully by viewing the meeting, asking questions, and voting on resolutions. The company encourages shareholders to engage via proxy voting to ensure their voices are heard.

