Provident Financial reports Q3 EPS 36c, consensus 47c

October 29, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $13.66. Anthony Labozzetta, president and CEO commented, “We achieved solid performance this quarter, and we are optimistic that our results will continue to improve as we further realize the synergies of the merger. Provident generated strong earnings and core metrics, aided by robust performance in our fee-based businesses. We continue to expand our operations prudently and believe we are well-positioned for even greater success as market conditions improve.”

