ProVen VCT Launches £30 Million Share Subscription Offer

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.
ProVen VCT and ProVen Growth and Income VCT are launching a new offer for subscription, aiming to raise up to £30 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares. The offer includes an over-allotment option for an additional £10 million, with existing shareholders receiving preferential terms. Beringea LLP, acting as the promoter, will oversee the offer, ensuring all associated costs are covered.
