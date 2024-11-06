ProVen VCT Launches £30 Million Share Subscription Offer

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.

ProVen VCT and ProVen Growth and Income VCT are launching a new offer for subscription, aiming to raise up to £30 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares. The offer includes an over-allotment option for an additional £10 million, with existing shareholders receiving preferential terms. Beringea LLP, acting as the promoter, will oversee the offer, ensuring all associated costs are covered.

