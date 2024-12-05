News & Insights

Stocks

ProVen VCT Expands Share Capital with New Allotment

December 05, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen VCT plc has announced the allotment of 1,930,047 ordinary shares at an average price of 65.03p each, following an offer for subscription. These shares will soon be listed on the London Stock Exchange, contributing to the company’s total share capital of over 270 million shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base and attract more investors.

For further insights into GB:PVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.