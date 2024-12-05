ProVen VCT Expands Share Capital with New Allotment

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.

ProVen VCT plc has announced the allotment of 1,930,047 ordinary shares at an average price of 65.03p each, following an offer for subscription. These shares will soon be listed on the London Stock Exchange, contributing to the company’s total share capital of over 270 million shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base and attract more investors.

