News & Insights

Stocks

Provaris Energy Requests Trading Halt Ahead of Major Update

May 31, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has requested a trading halt for its shares on the ASX, effective immediately and expected to last until an announcement is made on or before the market opens on June 4, 2024. The halt is to allow the company to prepare an announcement concerning the status of a pivotal contract with Prodtex AS related to the construction of the company’s prototype tank. The company has confirmed that no other undisclosed information necessitates the trading halt.

For further insights into AU:PV1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBBLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.