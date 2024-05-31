Provaris Energy Requests Trading Halt Ahead of Major Update

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has requested a trading halt for its shares on the ASX, effective immediately and expected to last until an announcement is made on or before the market opens on June 4, 2024. The halt is to allow the company to prepare an announcement concerning the status of a pivotal contract with Prodtex AS related to the construction of the company’s prototype tank. The company has confirmed that no other undisclosed information necessitates the trading halt.

For further insights into AU:PV1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.