Proto Labs (PRLB) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 57.80

The average one-year price target for Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) has been revised to $57.80 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $51.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from the latest reported closing price of $48.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLB is 0.12%, an increase of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 26,696K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,592K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 12.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,416K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,123K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 1.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 799K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 2.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 593K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 4.48% over the last quarter.

