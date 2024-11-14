Proto Corp. Granted Extension for Interim Report

Proto Corp. (JP:4298) has released an update.

Proto Corporation has received approval to extend the deadline for submitting its interim report for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The new deadline is set for December 20, 2024, allowing the company to complete necessary audits and reviews. Proto Corporation is committed to submitting the report promptly by the extended date.

