Protium Clean Energy Unveils Promising Hydrogen Findings

December 03, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Protium Clean Energy Corp. has announced promising preliminary results from its satellite gas surveys, identifying significant hydrogen targets in the Temiskaming area. The survey, which also detected helium, radon, methane, and carbon dioxide, revealed a potential geological hydrogen source. Protium is also enhancing its market strategies by collaborating with consulting firms for capital markets and investor awareness.

