Proteomics International Appoints New Director, No Securities Held

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has appointed Aaron Brinkworth as a director, effective November 8, 2024. The initial notice reveals that Brinkworth holds no relevant interests in the company’s securities at the time of appointment. This development is key for investors tracking executive changes within the company.

