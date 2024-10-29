Protean Energy Ltd Transforms to Aurora Rare Earths

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Ltd is undergoing a transformation, planning to rename itself as Aurora Rare Earths Limited and offering a public sale of 250 million shares at $0.02 each to raise $5 million. The company aims to meet ASX re-admission requirements following changes in its activities’ nature and scale. Investors should note that the shares are considered highly speculative, with no guarantees on returns, dividends, or future value.

