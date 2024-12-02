Prosus Reports Strong Growth and Shareholder Value

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has reported strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 16% increase in revenue from its core Ecommerce businesses and a shift from an operating loss to a profit. The company has also significantly enhanced shareholder value through its share-repurchase program and strategic management of its portfolio, including the sale of stakes in Trip.com and Swiggy. With a focus on innovation and strategic investments, Prosus aims to maintain its growth trajectory and enhance profitability.

