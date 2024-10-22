News & Insights

Prosus Finalizes Shareholder Distributions Amid Tax Implications

October 22, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus N.V. has finalized its distribution plan, offering a capital repayment of 10 euro cents per share for holders of ordinary shares N, with an option to opt for a dividend instead. Shareholders in South Africa will receive distributions based on a set EUR/ZAR exchange rate, while those in the U.S. will also receive dividends. The distributions will be subject to various tax implications, including Dutch and South African withholding taxes.

