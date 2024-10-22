Prosus Finalizes Shareholder Distributions Amid Tax Implications

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus N.V. has finalized its distribution plan, offering a capital repayment of 10 euro cents per share for holders of ordinary shares N, with an option to opt for a dividend instead. Shareholders in South Africa will receive distributions based on a set EUR/ZAR exchange rate, while those in the U.S. will also receive dividends. The distributions will be subject to various tax implications, including Dutch and South African withholding taxes.

For further insights into PROSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.