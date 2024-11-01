News & Insights

ProStar Holdings Closes Private Placement Successfully

November 01, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

ProStar Holdings Inc (TSE:MAPS) has released an update.

ProStar Holdings Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$1,775,000 through the sale of 11,093,750 units. The funds will be used for sales, marketing, and working capital, with participation from board members and existing shareholders. This move aims to provide the company with the liquidity needed to reach its strategic goals.

Stocks
TipRanks
