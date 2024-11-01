ProStar Holdings Closes Private Placement Successfully

ProStar Holdings Inc (TSE:MAPS) has released an update.

ProStar Holdings Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$1,775,000 through the sale of 11,093,750 units. The funds will be used for sales, marketing, and working capital, with participation from board members and existing shareholders. This move aims to provide the company with the liquidity needed to reach its strategic goals.

For further insights into TSE:MAPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.