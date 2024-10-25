Prospex Energy Sees Promising Gains from Viura Gas Field

Prospex Oil and Gas (GB:PXEN) has released an update.

Prospex Energy has resumed production at the Viura gas field with the Viura-1B well exceeding expectations by uncovering promising gas shows and new reservoir formations. The company anticipates revenue from this production in November 2024 and will receive a significant share of the production income until its initial investment is recouped. This development marks a successful venture for Prospex, potentially boosting its financial returns from the Viura field.

