Prosperous Future Holdings Unveils New Office Identity

May 31, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Prosperous Future Holdings (HK:1259) has released an update.

Prosperous Future Holdings Limited has announced a change in the building name for their head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from 1 June 2024. The new name will be ‘EC Healthcare Tower (Central)’, reflecting a significant rebranding for the company’s central operations. The move signals a potential strategic shift for stakeholders and investors to watch closely.

