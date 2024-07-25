Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Rises 2.4%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. PB gained 2.4% following the release of better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Moreover, the bottom line compared favorably with adjusted earnings of $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from lower provisions and an increase in net interest income (NII). Further, a rise in deposits and loans was another positive. Nevertheless, a fall in adjusted non-interest income and rising expenses were major headwinds.



Results of the reported quarter excluded a $2.8 million FDIC assessment charge, $3.5 million merger-related expenses, $7.2 million merger-related provision for credit losses and $8.5 million net gain on the sale or write-up of securities. After considering these, net income available to common shareholders was $111.6 million or $1.17 per share, up from $86.9 million or 94 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Quarterly adjusted total revenues were $295 million, which increased 7.6% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.1 million.

NII was $258.8 million, up 9.4% year over year. Net interest margin (NIM), on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded 21 basis points to 2.94%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were pegged at $248.5 million and 2.81%, respectively.



Non-interest income was $46 million, up 15.9%. The rise was primarily driven by an increase in all the components except other noninterest income, net loss on the sale or write down of assets and nonsufficient funds fees. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $40.2 million. Adjusted non-interest income was $36.2 million, down 4% from the prior-year quarter.



Non-interest expenses increased 4.8% to $152.8 million. The increase was mainly attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance charges. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense was up 9% year over year. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $141.6 million.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.82%, which decreased from 53.21% in the prior-year quarter. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates better profitability.



As of Jun 30, 2024, total loans were $22.3 billion, which increased 5% sequentially. Total deposits were $27.9 billion, up 2.8%. Our estimates for total loans and total deposits were $21.9 billion and $27.6 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of Jun 30, 2024, total non-performing assets were $89.6 million, which rose from $62.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net charge-offs were $4.4 million compared with $16.1 million in the year-ago period. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61%, up from 1.59%.



The company recorded $9 million of provision for credit losses during the reported quarter, down 51.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Increase

As of Jun 30, 2024, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 15.42%, up from 14.49% in the prior year quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio was 16.67%, up from 15.52%.



At the end of the second quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, up from 0.89% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Also, the annualized return on average common equity was 6.10%, which increased from 5.01%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares at an average weighted price of $58.86 per share.

Our Take

Prosperity Bancshares' emphasis on strategic acquisitions is expected to contribute to its long-term financial strength. Robust loan and deposit balances are likely to support the top line. However, a liability-sensitive balance sheet, elevated expenses and subdued mortgage banking prospects remain near-term concerns.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Quote

PB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

East West Bancorp, Inc.’s EWBC second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.07 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97. However, the bottom line declined 5.9% from the prior-year quarter.



EWBC’s results were primarily aided by an increase in adjusted non-interest income. Also, deposit and loan balances increased sequentially in the quarter. However, lower NII and higher adjusted non-interest expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.



Zions Bancorporation’s ZION second-quarter 2024 adjusted net EPS of $1.21 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Moreover, the bottom line increased 9% from the year-ago quarter.



ZION’s results were primarily aided by lower provisions and higher NII. Also, higher loans and deposits were other positives. However, a decline in non-interest income and a rise in adjusted non-interest expenses were major headwinds.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.