Prospera Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Prospera Energy Inc. reported increased sales revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $4.7 million compared to $3.9 million in Q3 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a net loss of $1.3 million for the quarter. The increased oil and condensate sales volumes contributed to the revenue increase.

