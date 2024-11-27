Prospera Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.
Prospera Energy Inc. reported increased sales revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $4.7 million compared to $3.9 million in Q3 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a net loss of $1.3 million for the quarter. The increased oil and condensate sales volumes contributed to the revenue increase.
