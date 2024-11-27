News & Insights

Stocks

Prospera Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 27, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prospera Energy Inc. reported increased sales revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $4.7 million compared to $3.9 million in Q3 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a net loss of $1.3 million for the quarter. The increased oil and condensate sales volumes contributed to the revenue increase.

For further insights into TSE:PEI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.