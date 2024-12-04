Prospera Energy Boosts Production and Efficiency

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. has successfully optimized production in its heavy oil properties by completing five out of eight planned well operations, resulting in increased oil and gas output. The company has also enhanced operational efficiency and reduced costs through winterization efforts and equipment maintenance across its fields. Future work is scheduled for the Brooks property to further boost oil production.

