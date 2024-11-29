Prosper One International Appoints New Executive Director

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Class S (HK:1470) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wong Wai Chu as an executive director, effective November 29, 2024. Ms. Wong brings extensive experience in financial consulting and trading, having previously worked with SinoPac Securities and Sun International Wealth Management. Her appointment is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance leadership within the Group.

For further insights into HK:1470 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.