Prosper One International Appoints New Executive Director

November 29, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Class S (HK:1470) has released an update.

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wong Wai Chu as an executive director, effective November 29, 2024. Ms. Wong brings extensive experience in financial consulting and trading, having previously worked with SinoPac Securities and Sun International Wealth Management. Her appointment is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance leadership within the Group.

