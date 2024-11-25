Prospect Resources Reports Promising Drill Results in Zambia

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd. has reported promising results from its Phase 1 drilling at the Nyungu Central deposit in Zambia, revealing significant copper mineralization. The drilling program, which continues to extend the mineralized footprint, boosts confidence in the potential for a substantial mining operation in the region. An initial Mineral Resource estimate is expected in Q1 2025, marking a significant step forward in the company’s development plans.

