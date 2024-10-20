News & Insights

Prospect Resources Advances Zambia Copper Project

October 20, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd has made significant strides in its Mumbezhi Copper Project in Zambia, completing 34 of 50 planned drill holes and reporting promising copper intersections. The company has raised A$9.1 million and holds A$12.8 million in cash, ensuring financial stability as it targets a maiden resource estimate by early 2025. Recent regulatory changes in Zambia have bolstered confidence in continued investment and development.

