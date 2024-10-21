Prospech Ltd. Highlights EU Mining Operations

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd. has released a presentation highlighting its operations in rare earths and precious metals within the EU. The company emphasizes its ongoing exploration efforts and the expertise of its personnel in managing mineralization and deposit exploration. This release underscores Prospech’s commitment to expanding its foothold in the mining sector.

