ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CSM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Large Cap Core Plus ETF (Symbol: CSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.87, changing hands as low as $75.69 per share. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSM's low point in its 52 week range is $55.06 per share, with $80.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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