Prosegur Updates Framework Agreement with Prosegur Cash

October 30, 2024 — 05:06 pm EDT

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad (ES:PSG) has released an update.

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad and Prosegur Cash have amended their framework agreement to better define Prosegur Cash’s operational scope and adapt to regulatory changes. This amendment aims to streamline related transactions between the two company groups, reflecting the evolving business landscape. These adjustments are crucial for aligning with legal standards and optimizing the relationship between the entities.

