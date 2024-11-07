ProQR Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (EUR 0.10) vs. (EUR 0.07) last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.8M vs. EUR 1.37M last year. “We’re grateful for the strong support from investors and our partner Lilly in our $82.1 million equity financing last month, which further strengthens our financial position and extends our runway into mid-2027,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO of ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR). “As we approach the clinic with AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases, we look forward to sharing updates on this program, including preclinical data, clinical trial design, and biomarkers that will be assessed, along with pipeline highlights at our Investor and Analyst Event in December. With our Axiomer RNA editing platform, a differentiated pipeline, a productive partnership, and the leading IP position in the field, we remain focused on advancing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of patients.”

