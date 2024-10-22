ProQR Therapeutics announces ordinary shares offering, no amount given

ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares. ProQR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to primarily fund research and development and clinical development to support the advancement of its current or future product candidates and the expansion of its research and development programs, and the remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. Evercore ISI, Cantor, Raymond James and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PRQR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.