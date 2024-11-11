News & Insights

Prophecy International Tackles ARR Discrepancies with Growth Optimism

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (AU:PRO) has released an update.

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd has identified data discrepancies in their unaudited contracted annual recurring revenue (ARR) values due to internal system issues, although these do not affect reported revenue or cash flow. The company is implementing a new billing system to enhance data integrity, with emite showing a strong 33% growth in FY24 ARR despite the discrepancies. Prophecy remains optimistic about expanding emite’s market presence and strategic partnerships.

