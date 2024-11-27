Prophecy International Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (AU:PRO) has released an update.
Prophecy International Holdings Ltd has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program, enhancing its ability to co-sell its analytics platform, emite, alongside AWS. This strategic partnership aims to expand Prophecy’s reach across sectors such as retail, healthcare, and financial services, providing real-time analytics for improved customer experience and operational efficiency. With emite now available in the AWS Marketplace, Prophecy is set to leverage AWS’s global sales network for broader distribution.
