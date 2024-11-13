News & Insights

ProPhase Labs reports Q3 EPS (35c) vs (30c) last year

November 13, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $3.146M vs $8.365M last year. Ted Karkus, ProPhase Labs (PRPH)’ Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Q3 2024 showcased the significant potential of our subsidiaries. Pharmaloz has a tremendous short-term and long-term outlook for growth and potential sale. BE-Smart has the potential to one day achieve a $1+ billion valuation. The probability of achieving this potential is further heightened by the collaboration with Forward Healthcare Consultants. This could include a significant partnership with a major cancer diagnostic testing company in the coming months. The successful launch of DNA Complete and DNA Expand is the result of dedicated efforts by our leadership and consultants, notably Jason Karkus and Stu Hollenshead, and we look forward to a strong holiday season. And the beauty of DNA Expand is that it will include a subscription and does not require additional lab sequencing. The margins on this initiative should be quite significant. And finally, Equivir is to follow just a couple of months after the launch of our DNA family of products. Given our historical success in building and selling the Cold-EEZE brand for $50 million, we believe that Equivir has even greater potential.”

